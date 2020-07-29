Dr. Spellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Spellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Spellman, MD
Dr. John Spellman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Spellman works at
Dr. Spellman's Office Locations
Heart Care Waters Ave4700 Waters Ave Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 273-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Spellman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1205937422
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Spellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spellman works at
Dr. Spellman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.