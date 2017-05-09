Overview

Dr. John Spencer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menasha, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Queen's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Spencer works at ThedaCare Physicians Menasha in Menasha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.