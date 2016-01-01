Dr. John Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Spiegel, MD
Overview of Dr. John Spiegel, MD
Dr. John Spiegel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Spiegel's Office Locations
Neurology Associates389 Mulberry St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-9123
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Spiegel, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiegel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiegel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
