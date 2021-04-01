Overview of Dr. John Spirnak, MD

Dr. John Spirnak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Spirnak works at Southwest Urology in Sheffield Village, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.