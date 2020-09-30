Dr. John Stabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stabel, MD
Dr. John Stabel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Stabel Eye Clinic Medical Clinic2109 Forest Ave Ste 20, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 892-4815
- Enloe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I have been a patient for several years including Cataract Surgery, and have always appreciated his professionalism and the helpful staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Stabel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stabel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stabel has seen patients for Drusen, Eyelid Surgery and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stabel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stabel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stabel.
