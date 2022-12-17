Overview of Dr. John Staheli, MD

Dr. John Staheli, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Staheli works at Revere Health in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.