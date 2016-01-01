Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stalberg Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD
Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stalberg Sr's Office Locations
- 1 2901 Wilshire Blvd Ste 415, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-0800
John M Stalberg Inc5900 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 332, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (310) 828-0800
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1588833743
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stalberg Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stalberg Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stalberg Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stalberg Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stalberg Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stalberg Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.