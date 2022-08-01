Dr. Stangel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Stangel, MD
Overview
Dr. John Stangel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rye, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Locations
- 1 70 Maple Ave, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 967-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We would not have our kids without Dr Stangel!
About Dr. John Stangel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stangel speaks French.
