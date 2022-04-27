Overview of Dr. John Stanievich, MD

Dr. John Stanievich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Stanievich works at Buffalo ENT Specialists in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.