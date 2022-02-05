Dr. John Stanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stanton, MD
Overview of Dr. John Stanton, MD
Dr. John Stanton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Stanton works at
Dr. Stanton's Office Locations
The Joint & Spine Pain Center980 Professional Park Dr Ste C, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 919-3813Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
The Joint & Spine Pain Center625 N Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 919-3813
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanton?
Dr Stanton did surgery on my rotary cuff on my shoulder .. did an excellent job and was there when ever I needed him excellent Dr
About Dr. John Stanton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245233063
Education & Certifications
- Brooke AMC
- St. Paul Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanton works at
Dr. Stanton has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stanton speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton, there are benefits to both methods.