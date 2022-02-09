See All Podiatrists in Allentown, PA
Dr. John Stapleton, DPM

Podiatry
2.9 (35)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Stapleton, DPM

Dr. John Stapleton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. 

Dr. Stapleton works at VSAS Orthopaedics in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stapleton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vsas Orthopaedics PC
    1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 435-1003
  2. 2
    Westfield Hospital
    4815 W Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-8900
  3. 3
    Westfield Medical Center L.p.
    4825 W Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-8900
  4. 4
    Lehigh Valley Hospital
    1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. John Stapleton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1588771562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Stapleton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stapleton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stapleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stapleton works at VSAS Orthopaedics in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stapleton’s profile.

    Dr. Stapleton has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stapleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapleton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stapleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stapleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

