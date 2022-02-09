Dr. John Stapleton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stapleton, DPM
Dr. John Stapleton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Vsas Orthopaedics PC1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 435-1003
Westfield Hospital4815 W Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 402-8900
Westfield Medical Center L.p.4825 W Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 402-8900
Lehigh Valley Hospital1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8900
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
My experience with dr Stapleton was pleasant advised me of what he could do for me had emg as well as seen another dr there first I had tarsal tunnel as expected had surgery he explained everything I would highly recommend
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Stapleton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stapleton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stapleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stapleton has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stapleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapleton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stapleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stapleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.