Dr. John Starling III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Starling III, MD is a Dermatologist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.
Locations
Forefront Dermatology510 N 17th Ave Ste C, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 849-5333
Office2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 810, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 771-1122
Fond du Lac111 Wisconsin American Dr, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 Directions (920) 923-0788
Oconomowoc1320 Pabst Farms Cir Unit 180, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Directions (262) 560-0322
Brenda Zimmerman2351 State Road 44, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 651-8855
Stevens Point Clinic5501a Vern Holmes Dr, Stevens Point, WI 54482 Directions (715) 344-0172
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
Ratings & Reviews
Dr starling and his staff took very good care of me very caring and professional
About Dr. John Starling III, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487773206
Education & Certifications
- Skin Cancer Center Of Ohio
- University of Michigan
- University Of Michigan-Department Of Internal Medicine
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med
- Rhodes College
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
