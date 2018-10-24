Overview

Dr. John Starling III, MD is a Dermatologist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.



Dr. Starling III works at Forefront Dermatology in Wausau, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI, Fond du Lac, WI, Oconomowoc, WI, Oshkosh, WI and Stevens Point, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.