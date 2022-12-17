Dr. Stasiewicz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Stasiewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Stasiewicz, MD
Dr. John Stasiewicz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Stasiewicz works at
Dr. Stasiewicz's Office Locations
-
1
Practice4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 551-1090Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stasiewicz?
Dr. Stas is an outstanding doctor who I have been seeing for the last 20 years. I recommend him to anyone who asks me for a referral.
About Dr. John Stasiewicz, MD
- Family Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1033100482
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stasiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stasiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stasiewicz works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Stasiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stasiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stasiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stasiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.