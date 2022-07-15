Dr. Stathis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Stathis, MD
Dr. John Stathis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Longmont Clinic Lab1925 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 485-3325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I had Dr Status for several years during 14 heart stents and open heart surgery. I had NEVER through all the years of cardiac issues, ever experienced a more caring and educated Dr. If I could give him 20 years of my life to extend his practice, I would not hesitate.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stathis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stathis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
