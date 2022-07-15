Overview

Dr. John Stathis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Stathis works at UC Health Longmont Pediatrics in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.