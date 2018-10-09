Dr. John Stecklow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stecklow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stecklow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Stecklow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Lakeside Women's Hospital.
Dr. Stecklow works at
Locations
-
1
John Stecklow, MD3613 NW 56th St Ste 320, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stecklow?
We have been so happy with Dr. Stecklow! His staff is attentive and easily accessible. Dr. Stecklow listens, and takes the time to get to know our kids. We look forward to every appointment!
About Dr. John Stecklow, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1457462574
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stecklow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stecklow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stecklow works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stecklow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stecklow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stecklow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stecklow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.