Dr. John Steers, MD
Overview of Dr. John Steers, MD
Dr. John Steers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Steers' Office Locations
Carroll Health Group-General Surgery295 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Steers, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
