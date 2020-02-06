Overview of Dr. John Stefancin, MD

Dr. John Stefancin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Stefancin works at Southwoods Physician Services, LLC in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Austintown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.