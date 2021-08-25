See All Ophthalmologists in Winchester, VA
Dr. John Stefano, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Stefano, MD

Dr. John Stefano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Dr. Stefano works at Shenandoah Lasic Cataract Ctr in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stefano's Office Locations

    Johnston Eye Center Pllc
    142 Linden Dr Ste 108, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 722-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Stefano, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962469270
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Stefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stefano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stefano works at Shenandoah Lasic Cataract Ctr in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Stefano’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

