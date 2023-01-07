See All Spine Surgeons in Redlands, CA
Dr. John Steinmann, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.2 (106)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Steinmann, DO

Dr. John Steinmann, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Steinmann works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Victorville, CA and Lake Arrowhead, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steinmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arrowhead Orthopaedics
    1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 557-1634
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 977-2500
  3. 3
    Rancho Cucamonga
    8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 912-1750
  4. 4
    Arrowhead Orthopaedics
    15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 106, Victorville, CA 92394 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 245-6495
  5. 5
    Arrowhead Orthopaedics Lake Arrowhead
    29101 Hospital Rd, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 336-3694
  6. 6
    Arrowhead Orthopaedics
    6180 Brockton Ave Ste 204, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 684-6784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Redlands Community Hospital
  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Always making me feel like my health is important m. Thank you and God bless.
    RandallK — Jan 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Steinmann, DO
    About Dr. John Steinmann, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811083553
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Spine Surgery - Harborview Medical Center
    Internship
    • Botsford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Redlands
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Steinmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

