Dr. John Steinmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Steinmann, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Steinmann, DO
Dr. John Steinmann, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Steinmann works at
Dr. Steinmann's Office Locations
-
1
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1634Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 977-2500
-
3
Rancho Cucamonga8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 912-1750
-
4
Arrowhead Orthopaedics15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 106, Victorville, CA 92394 Directions (760) 245-6495
-
5
Arrowhead Orthopaedics Lake Arrowhead29101 Hospital Rd, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352 Directions (909) 336-3694
-
6
Arrowhead Orthopaedics6180 Brockton Ave Ste 204, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 684-6784
Hospital Affiliations
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinmann?
Always making me feel like my health is important m. Thank you and God bless.
About Dr. John Steinmann, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811083553
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surgery - Harborview Medical Center
- Botsford Hospital
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- University of Redlands
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinmann accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinmann works at
Dr. Steinmann speaks Spanish.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.