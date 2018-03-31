See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Reading, PA
Dr. John Stelmach, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Stelmach, MD

Dr. John Stelmach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Stelmach works at Commonwealth Orthopedic Assocs in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Dr. Stelmach's Office Locations

    Commonwealth Orthopedic Assocs
    11 Fairlane Rd, Reading, PA 19606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 779-2663
    Surgical Institute of Reading
    2752 CENTURY BLVD, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 378-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2018
    I put off knee replacement surgery for years due to extreme fear. When I finally scheduled a consultation with Dr. Stelmach I felt at ease the minute he walked into the room. He has a wonderful demeanor and talks to you in a very comforting way. Calmly told me that I really needed to do this-without being pushy. While going through therapy it became apparent that my second knee needed to be done sooner rather than later. I didn’t even hesitate setting up the second surgery for two months later.
    Cheryl Ostrowski in Sinking Spring. PA — Mar 31, 2018
    About Dr. John Stelmach, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619975174
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Stelmach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelmach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stelmach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stelmach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stelmach works at Commonwealth Orthopedic Assocs in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stelmach’s profile.

    Dr. Stelmach has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stelmach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stelmach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelmach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stelmach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stelmach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

