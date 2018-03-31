Dr. John Stelmach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelmach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stelmach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Commonwealth Orthopedic Assocs11 Fairlane Rd, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 779-2663
Surgical Institute of Reading2752 CENTURY BLVD, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 378-8800
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
I put off knee replacement surgery for years due to extreme fear. When I finally scheduled a consultation with Dr. Stelmach I felt at ease the minute he walked into the room. He has a wonderful demeanor and talks to you in a very comforting way. Calmly told me that I really needed to do this-without being pushy. While going through therapy it became apparent that my second knee needed to be done sooner rather than later. I didn’t even hesitate setting up the second surgery for two months later.
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Stelmach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stelmach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stelmach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stelmach works at
Dr. Stelmach has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stelmach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stelmach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelmach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stelmach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stelmach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.