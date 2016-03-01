Dr. John Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stephens, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Ashtabula County Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 290-3819Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was a patient in the Cleveland Clinic hospital, main campus. Dr Stephens was one of the staff doctors overseeing Paul during his stay. Dr Stephens was very knowledgable, clearly a respected expert in his field of cardiology, thorough, kind, and truly listened to the requests and needs of his patient and their caregiver.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043424765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
