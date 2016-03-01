See All Interventional Cardiologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. John Stephens, MD

Interventional Cardiology
23 years of experience

Dr. John Stephens, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Ashtabula County Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Stephens works at Alaska Heart Institute in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephens' Office Locations

    Alaska Heart Institute
    3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 290-3819
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Ashtabula County Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 01, 2016
    My husband was a patient in the Cleveland Clinic hospital, main campus. Dr Stephens was one of the staff doctors overseeing Paul during his stay. Dr Stephens was very knowledgable, clearly a respected expert in his field of cardiology, thorough, kind, and truly listened to the requests and needs of his patient and their caregiver.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Cardiovascular Disease
