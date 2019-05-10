See All Dermatologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. John Stephens, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Stephens, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Stephens works at Dermatology Inc - Hazel Dell in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Dermatology Inc Hazel Dell
    13250 Hazel Dell Pkwy, Carmel, IN 46033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 202-1492

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
Birthmark
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Skin Tag Removal
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. Stephens for about 5 years. He and his staff are very professional, friendly, and efficient. I have always been treated with the utmost respect. Last week, however, everything changed. I was taken back and asked how I had been. I explained that I had recently been laid off due to outsourcing. She then asked me if my insurance had changed and I told her I now qualified for Medicaid. She left the room and when she came back said that Dr. Stephens was refusing to see me. I offered to pay cash but that was rejected too and I was being asked to leave. I made it to my car before I burst into tears. I was humiliated, ashamed, and just a little angry. I don’t blame Dr. Stephens or his staff. I blame our broken American healthcare system. Still, it hurts. It hurts a lot. I’m trying to adjust to my new reality as a second class citizen. Still, I can highly recommend Dr. Stephens and his staff. They’ll take very good care of you (as long as your insurance holds out).
    May 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. John Stephens, MD
    About Dr. John Stephens, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669663852
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephens works at Dermatology Inc - Hazel Dell in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Stephens’s profile.

    Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

