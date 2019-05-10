Dr. John Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stephens, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.
Dermatology Inc Hazel Dell13250 Hazel Dell Pkwy, Carmel, IN 46033 Directions (317) 202-1492
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been seeing Dr. Stephens for about 5 years. He and his staff are very professional, friendly, and efficient. I have always been treated with the utmost respect. Last week, however, everything changed. I was taken back and asked how I had been. I explained that I had recently been laid off due to outsourcing. She then asked me if my insurance had changed and I told her I now qualified for Medicaid. She left the room and when she came back said that Dr. Stephens was refusing to see me. I offered to pay cash but that was rejected too and I was being asked to leave. I made it to my car before I burst into tears. I was humiliated, ashamed, and just a little angry. I don’t blame Dr. Stephens or his staff. I blame our broken American healthcare system. Still, it hurts. It hurts a lot. I’m trying to adjust to my new reality as a second class citizen. Still, I can highly recommend Dr. Stephens and his staff. They’ll take very good care of you (as long as your insurance holds out).
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
