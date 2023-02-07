Overview of Dr. John Stevelinck, DPM

Dr. John Stevelinck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Howell, MI. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente Medical Center



Dr. Stevelinck works at Family Foot Center in Howell, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.