Dr. John Stewart, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Stewart, MD is a Dermatologist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Stewart works at Stewart Dermatology in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stewart Dermatology
    122 N 20th St, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 749-5604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2020
    Went to Dr. Stewart this week. I received two confirmation robocalls. I skipped the first one (three days before my appt), and received a second one the next day. No problem with not being reminded. For the appt, Dr. S and his staff were all great! Helpful and very willing to spend time answering my questions. Highly recommend!
    About Dr. John Stewart, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265423313
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
