Overview

Dr. John Stewart, MD is a Dermatologist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Stewart works at Stewart Dermatology in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.