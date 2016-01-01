Dr. John Stites, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Stites, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Department of Urology360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 649-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114356599
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Urology
Dr. Stites has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stites on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
