Dr. John Stogin, MD
Dr. John Stogin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 724-4536
Northwestern Medical Group737 N Michigan Ave Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 337-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
When I met with Dr. Stogin, I suspect he knew what was ailing me within about 10 seconds of my arrival. But instead of just jumping to the answer, he heard what I had to say, walked me through his analysis and what he was looking for, and expertly showed my what was wrong and explained why. He got up from the desk and we walked out of the exam room so he could show my my x-rays - explaining what he was looking for and what he saw. Calm, reassuring and patient. Gave me great confidence.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Indiana Hand Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Virginia Mason Hospital|Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
