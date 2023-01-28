Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Stokes, MD
Overview of Dr. John Stokes, MD
Dr. John Stokes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Stokes' Office Locations
Warren Cross & Associates18220 State Highway 249 Ste 140, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 469-3888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent...I had a sudden retinal tear...he is very professional and very personable. He explained everything and took the time to answer my questions. I had laser treatment...3 weeks and then a hemorrhage...surgery to replace fluid and I was back to work in 2 weeks...it took my eye 4-5 weeks to completely clear up. Would never know it happened...absolutely nothing blocking my vision...no floaters at all! I would definitely recommend Dr. Stokes...you can put your complete trust in him.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.