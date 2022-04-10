Dr. John Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Stone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Dothan Medical Associates PC1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 100, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-1148
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
HE IS WONDERFUL!! A breath of fresh air when it comes to Drs nowadays!! He listened to everything I said!! He is very kind & is very thorough!! I believe he was a God send to me!!
About Dr. John Stone, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1740236645
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.