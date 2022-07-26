Overview of Dr. John Stoneburner, MD

Dr. John Stoneburner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Stoneburner works at Torrance Mem Med Ctr Crdc Thrc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.