Overview of Dr. John Storey, MD

Dr. John Storey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Storey works at Community Heart/Vascular Physical in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.