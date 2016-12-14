Overview

Dr. John Storment, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Storment works at Fertility Answers, LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.