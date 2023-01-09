Dr. John Stouffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stouffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stouffer, MD
Overview of Dr. John Stouffer, MD
Dr. John Stouffer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Stouffer's Office Locations
Office3340 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You can tell the staff and doctor truly care about their patients. I’ve been going to him for years and I have never felt so cared for by a doctor.
About Dr. John Stouffer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1275653321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stouffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stouffer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stouffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stouffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stouffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stouffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stouffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.