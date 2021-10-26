Dr. John Straughn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straughn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Straughn Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Straughn Jr, MD
Dr. John Straughn Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Straughn Jr works at
Dr. Straughn Jr's Office Locations
North Mississippi Medical Center Hematology961 S GLOSTER ST, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-4550
- 2 1700 6th Ave S Ste 10250, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-4986
UAB Gynecological Oncology619 19th St S Rm 10250, Birmingham, AL 35249 Directions (205) 934-4986
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Straughn is a caring, concerned doctor. He is easy to work with, answers questions and takes his time. In this this fast paced world that is rare. I would recommend him to family and friends without doubt. His staff is friendly and helpful as well. If I could, I would give 10 stars!
About Dr. John Straughn Jr, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043262777
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
