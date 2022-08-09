Dr. John Strugar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Strugar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Strugar, MD
Dr. John Strugar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Strugar works at
Dr. Strugar's Office Locations
1
Plastic Reconstructive & Hand500 Chase Pkwy Fl 2, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6677
2
Shelton330 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 755-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Two lumbar surgerys,the 2nd one being a 5 level fusion
About Dr. John Strugar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316928310
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern College Of Chiropractic
Dr. Strugar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strugar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Strugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Strugar works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Strugar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strugar.
