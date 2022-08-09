See All Neurosurgeons in Waterbury, CT
Dr. John Strugar, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Strugar, MD

Dr. John Strugar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Strugar works at NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Strugar's Office Locations

    Plastic Reconstructive & Hand
    500 Chase Pkwy Fl 2, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-6677
    Shelton
    330 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-6677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Griffin Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthyCT
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 09, 2022
    Two lumbar surgerys,the 2nd one being a 5 level fusion
    jb — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. John Strugar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316928310
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern College Of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Strugar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strugar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Strugar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strugar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strugar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strugar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

