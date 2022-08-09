Overview of Dr. John Strugar, MD

Dr. John Strugar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Strugar works at NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.