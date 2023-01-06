Dr. John Suen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Suen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Suen, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Hosps Cleveland
Dr. Suen works at
Locations
1
Vero Lung Center3735 11th Cir Ste 103, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-4888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr Suen due to abnormal X-ray. Office staff said earliest appointment was in 6 weeks. When I explained my concern about results, she said they would put me on a cancellation list - they saw me within the week! Dr Suen is kind, asks a lot of questions, thoroughly explained diagnosis. So grateful for their excellent service.
About Dr. John Suen, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1710987292
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps Cleveland
- Toronto Genl Hospital University Toronto
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
