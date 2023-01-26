Dr. John Sugrue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugrue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sugrue, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sugrue, MD
Dr. John Sugrue, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Sugrue's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sugrue, has made my life a lot better and I am so grateful to be able to hear better.
About Dr. John Sugrue, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245211085
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Univ Hosp, Otolaryngology Washington Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
- Washington Hospital Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugrue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugrue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugrue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugrue has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugrue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugrue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugrue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugrue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugrue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.