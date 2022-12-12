Dr. John Sullebarger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullebarger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sullebarger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Sullebarger, MD
Dr. John Sullebarger, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Sullebarger works at
Dr. Sullebarger's Office Locations
Cardiology Department4200 N Armenia Ave Ste 5, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 723-4765
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullebarger was able and willing to help me when no other doctor would. I had extensive coronary blockage and was referred for open heart surgery. I was looking for a less drastic intervention and treatment. After seeing several interventionist doctors, I was told by a fellow patient about Dr. Sulle, and his willingness to treat difficult heart problems. The end of the story is that Dr. Sullebarger was positive, helpful and willing to treat me. He successfully opened my LAD artery and basically saved my life. I give him my highest honor and respect for his dedication and skill in taking care of my needs. He is a very nice man, and you will not go wrong with him. He is honest, tireless and a "gift" to our community. Thank you so much, Dr. Sullebarger. God Bless You!
About Dr. John Sullebarger, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullebarger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullebarger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullebarger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullebarger works at
Dr. Sullebarger has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullebarger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sullebarger speaks German and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullebarger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullebarger.
