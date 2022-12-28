Dr. John Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
Advanced Gynecology and Obstetrics2453 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 955-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Appreciate excellent care!!
About Dr. John Sullivan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- METHODIST HOSPITAL INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.