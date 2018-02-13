Dr. John Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sullivan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Sullivan Psychiatric Group4011 Gardiner Point Dr Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40213 Directions (502) 451-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Sullivan is great. Been going for a couple years. Excellent care, excellent staff. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. John Sullivan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1356355531
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Louisville Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
