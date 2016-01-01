See All Nephrologists in New York, NY
Dr. John Sullivan, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Sullivan, MD

Dr. John Sullivan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Sullivan works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Presbyterian Hospital
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-1560
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. John Sullivan, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427011766
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center|Traverse City Reg Psy Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sullivan’s profile.

    Dr. Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

