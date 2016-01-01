Dr. John Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sullivan, MD
Dr. John Sullivan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
-
1
New York Presbyterian Hospital505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-1560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
About Dr. John Sullivan, MD
- Nephrology
- 62 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1427011766
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center|Traverse City Reg Psy Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan speaks Chinese.
Dr. Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.