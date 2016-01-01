Overview of Dr. John Sullivan, MD

Dr. John Sullivan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.