Dr. John Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sullivan, MD
Dr. John Sullivan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
St. Augustine Office2450 Old Moultrie Rd Ste 101, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 342-3675
Jacksonville Office7740 Point Meadows Dr Ste 3A, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 527-3577
Palatka Office800 Zeagler Dr Ste 400, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 530-6850
- 4 2155 Old Moultrie Rd Ste 105, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions
Southeastern Retina Specialists406 RIVERSIDE DR, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 387-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Avesis
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Sullivan is fantastic. I woke up one morning and had a shade closing up my right eye. Dr. Sullivan saw me that day and saw that my retina had detached. He scheduled me for emergency surgery and was able to save my eyesight. He is very caring and his staff is very professional and friendly. If you have retina problems Dr. Sullivan is the provider you need to see.
About Dr. John Sullivan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1619977345
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med|Tenet St Joseph H Creighton University
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.