Dr. John Summitt, MD
Overview of Dr. John Summitt, MD
Dr. John Summitt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Bedsores and Third-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summitt's Office Locations
- 1 410 24th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 322-2350
-
2
Vanderbilt Department of Surgery1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3701, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best Plastic Surgeon in Tennessee !! The BEST. Great Bedside Manner !! Truly cares about his patient !! Competent, caring. You cannot find anyone better !!
About Dr. John Summitt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Plastic Surgery
