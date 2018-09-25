Dr. John Sumners, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumners is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sumners, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sumners, MD
Dr. John Sumners, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sumners' Office Locations
Montgomery Pediatric Associates420 Cotton Gin Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 245-4757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor he been with my son since birth.also saw my daughter and my newborn, Much love from Howard Family
About Dr. John Sumners, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Miss
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Dr. Sumners has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumners accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumners. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumners.
