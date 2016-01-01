Overview of Dr. John Sussman, MD

Dr. John Sussman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Sussman works at Nuvance Health - New Milford Hospital in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.