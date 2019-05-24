Dr. John Sveen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sveen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sveen, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sveen, MD
Dr. John Sveen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Sveen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sveen's Office Locations
-
1
CNY Eye Care5770 Commons Park, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 445-1577
-
2
CNY Eye Care5700 W Genesee St Ste 105, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-3937
-
3
Cny Medical and Surgical Eyecare PC5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste A102, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 432-0555
- 4 48 PO Box, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 445-1577
-
5
Specialty Surgery Center of Central New York225 Greenfield Pkwy Ste 105, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 451-6911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sveen?
Great. I had cataract surgery March 2019 and as of end of May 2019, I've been delighted with the results. No problems whatsoever. Dr. Sveen gave the left eye excellent far vision and the right eye he purposely made a little less powerful so at distance all is excellent but I can still read a score card or other without reading glasses. I'm 76 years old so do use reading glasses for books and newspapers where I'll be doing for a length of time. I was very near sighted but now do not wear glasses and am loving it.
About Dr. John Sveen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1962503995
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sveen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sveen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sveen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sveen works at
Dr. Sveen has seen patients for Floaters, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sveen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sveen speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sveen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sveen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sveen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sveen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.