Dr. John Sveen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Sveen, MD

Dr. John Sveen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Sveen works at CNY Eye Care in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY, Syracuse, NY and Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sveen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CNY Eye Care
    5770 Commons Park, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 445-1577
  2. 2
    CNY Eye Care
    5700 W Genesee St Ste 105, Camillus, NY 13031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 487-3937
  3. 3
    Cny Medical and Surgical Eyecare PC
    5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste A102, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 432-0555
  4. 4
    48 PO Box, Syracuse, NY 13214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 445-1577
  5. 5
    Specialty Surgery Center of Central New York
    225 Greenfield Pkwy Ste 105, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 451-6911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    May 24, 2019
    Great. I had cataract surgery March 2019 and as of end of May 2019, I've been delighted with the results. No problems whatsoever. Dr. Sveen gave the left eye excellent far vision and the right eye he purposely made a little less powerful so at distance all is excellent but I can still read a score card or other without reading glasses. I'm 76 years old so do use reading glasses for books and newspapers where I'll be doing for a length of time. I was very near sighted but now do not wear glasses and am loving it.
    — May 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Sveen, MD
    About Dr. John Sveen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1962503995
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
