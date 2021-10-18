Dr. John Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Swan, MD
Overview of Dr. John Swan, MD
Dr. John Swan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Swan works at
Dr. Swan's Office Locations
-
1
Montgomery Eye Physicians - Zelda Road2752 Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 271-3804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Montgomery Eye Physicians - Sturbridge8131 Seaton Pl, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 271-3804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swan?
I highly recommend Dr Swan for Lasik eye surgery. I had lasik surgery about 15 years ago with Dr Swan, and recently my three kids (triplets) had lasik as well. Dr Swan and his entire staff have been wonderful to work with. They are on time, and caring when it comes to working with their patients. I have been very pleased with my results and now I am so happy that my children will enjoy their results for many many years!
About Dr. John Swan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1336124742
Education & Certifications
- Cornea and External Disease - University of Texas Southwestern Medical Schools Affiliated Hospitals
- Ophthalmology - Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swan works at
Dr. Swan has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.