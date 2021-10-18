Overview of Dr. John Swan, MD

Dr. John Swan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Swan works at Montgomery Eye Physicians in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.