Dr. John Swanson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Swanson, MD

Dr. John Swanson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Swanson works at Valley Women's Healthcare Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swanson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Women's Health Medical Group
    9483 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 439-1835

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. John Swanson, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1255433025
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ia U Hosp
Residency
  • Valley Med Ctr
Internship
  • Valley Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Swanson works at Valley Women's Healthcare Medical Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Swanson’s profile.

Dr. Swanson has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

