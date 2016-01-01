Dr. John Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sweeney, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sweeney, MD
Dr. John Sweeney, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Sweeney's Office Locations
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Scottsdale - Heart13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 885-0904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Sweeney, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063476372
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
