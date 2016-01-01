Overview of Dr. John Sweeney, MD

Dr. John Sweeney, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.