Overview

Dr. John Sweeney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Sweeney works at Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont P A Piedmont in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.