Dr. John Swierzewski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swierzewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Swierzewski, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Swierzewski, DPM
Dr. John Swierzewski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Swierzewski works at
Dr. Swierzewski's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Foot Care Inc10 Hospital Dr Ste 306, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 420-0163
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swierzewski?
I had an Excellent experience. I had an ingrown toenail. Dr Swierzewski examined my toe and explained in detail what he was going to do. I had attempted to correct the issue but, I didn’t get a minuscule separated part of the nail that was causing extreme pain. Dr Sweirzewski removed the culprit easily and without pain. Dr. Swierzewski was professional.
About Dr. John Swierzewski, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447358411
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swierzewski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swierzewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swierzewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swierzewski works at
Dr. Swierzewski has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swierzewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Swierzewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swierzewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swierzewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swierzewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.